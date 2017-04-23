Medical Society discuss

The Negros Oriental Medical Society headed by Dr. Krypton Kho, in cooperation with the Philippine Academy of Rehabilitation Medicine Visayas Chapter conducted a well attended scientific Friday at the Bethel GuestHouse.

The main topic was “Philhealth and Assistive Health Technology in Disability.”

The specific topics discussed were Adult Z Morph below knee, and Z morph expanded that covers all braces and prostheses; and Children CWD mobility, hearing , vision, and developmental disability that are covered by Philhealth packages.

The main speaker of the scientific conference was Dr. Josephine Bundoc. FPARM, a psychiatrist and consultant of the PGH Department of Rehabilitation Medicine . She is also the Z Morph proponent an project lead of UNICEF children with disabilities assistive helath technology initiative.