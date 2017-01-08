Medicine man resigns from health body

Councilor Estanislao Alviola, who run as independent in the last elections in Dumaguete has manifested to resign as chairman of the committee on health in the city council during the regular session today.

Alviola’s resignation came amidst preparations for the perceived biggest medical mission this year composed of 170 doctors alone from Alameda, USA.

Alviola gave no further reasons aside from telling the august body he had been contemplating of resigning from the committee since the later part of last year.

Responsible quarters disclosed Alviola may have been overshadowed by somebody whom they refused to identify as chairman of committee on health.

In fact, records will show that Alviola has not attended any of the meetings conducted with regards to the Alameda doctors medical mission and other health activities of the city.

In an interview, Alviola said he has submitted recommendations when it comes to health programs for the city. Unfortunately, the city has its own set of programs which is dependent on the availability of funds.

Alviola believes he can function more and effectively as an ordinary member of the city council and free to seriously implement health programs on his own in the barangays using his own pocket, in stressing that he has been doing this for the last five years even before his election to the city council, not just in Dumaguete but in other provinces as well.

For Alviola, committee chairmanships is immaterial, what matters is the heart and commitment to serve the public without political color.

Dubbed as the medicine man, being a distributor of medicines, Alviola has plans of expanding to other municipalities, to visit the district hospitals, because he is not committed to any political party, but only to the Lord to really share the blessings given to him. This will include provision of medical equipment to the barangays not just medicines.