Meningococcemia kid alive & well

The 5-year-old girl from a town, who was initially admitted at the Holy Child Hospital and later transferred to Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital for suspected case of meningococcemia has recovered.

Negros Oriental Public Information Officer Bimbo Miraflor said that Assistant IPHO Officer Dr. Liland Estacion has already made a pronouncement that although the result of the cerebrospinal fluid examination has not yet been released by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, which is the final test that could if the case of the child is meningococcemia, the patient has now recovered, alive and well.

Some residents of Dumaguete City panicked, when the news spread about a suspected case of meningococcemia was admitted in the hospitals prompting hundreds to buy face masks.

Both Governor Roel Degamo and Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo had to make appeals for the public to calm down and refrain from spreading unverified information that cause anxiety and panic.

Eventually it was revealed that the child was in stable condition and has now recovered. It was also explained that it was Standard Operating Procedure for hospitals to disinfect the areas in which the suspected meningococcemia case was admitted.

In the case of the child, the emergency room of the Holy Child Hospital had to be temporarily sealed off in accordance to safety procedure and infection control protocol.