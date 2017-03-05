Mercado vendors sue Bais City dads

Over 150 market renting vendors at the Mercado de Bais are asking the Court to stop the City government from enforcing its contract with the Gaisano group which is set to take over the Mercado de Bais market by March 18 per contract with the new leassors.

Mercado de Bais Vendors represented by 5 petitioners namely Isabel Ballener; Marilou Casal; Ma. Fatima Estopa; Alexander M. Ponce; and Marrylyn Rocima appeared before the Regional Trial Court Branch 45 Bais City with Hon. Candelario Gonzales as presiding judge for their Petition for Declaratory Relief with Prayer for Issuance of Writ of Preliminary Injunction last February 24 at 9:00 in the morning.

The petition for Declaratory Relief under Rule 63 of the Rules of Court seeks the invalidation of the following resolutions since petitioners claim they have an existing contract with the City Govenrment, there was no due process, they are unilaterally and unfairly directed to vacate Mercado de Bais in favor of the new Leassors, the Gaisano group, on or before March 18.

The petitioners are opposing the enforcement of the following:

a. Resolution No. 04,s 2015, passed by Respondent City Council of Bais dated January 7, 2015 “ authorizing respondent Mayor Mercedes T. Goñi to negotiate with Gaisano Grand relative to its business proposal to lease the Mercado de Bais”.

b. Resolution No. 410 & 444 s. 2015 passed by Respondent City Council of Bais dated December 2 and December 16, 2015 respectively, approving the plan for long- term leasing of the Mercado de Bais;

c. Resolution No. 144, s 2016 passed by respondent City Council of Bais dated May 20, 2016, authorizing Mayor Goñi to enter into Contract with Gaisano Grand or any conglomerate, to lease the Mercado de Bais;

d. Resolution No. 275, s 2016 passed by Respondent City Council of Bais dated August 10, 2016 ratifying the

Contract of Lease of Mercado de Bais between Metro Retail Stores Group, Inc. and the Local Government of the City of Bais ( hererinafter referred to collectively as the “Assailed Resolutions”);

e. And as a direct consequences of the voidance of the foregoing resolutions, the Contract of Lease between the City Government of Bais and Metro Retail Stores Group, Inc. dated July 21, 2016 ( hererinafter referred to as the “Assailed Contract of Lease”);

Present during said trial is the counsel of the Petitioners, Atty. Richard Catacutan as well as Atty, Lloyd Jeson L. Elmaco representing the Local Government of Bais and counsel from Metro Retail Stores Group Inc. Respondents were Mayor Mercedes T. Goñi, City Council of Bais; Marissa Benlota Silva, Market Supervisor; and Arthur Emmanuel, President of the Market Committee of Bais and Metro Retail Stores Group Inc.

The Local Government is expected to submit their response to the petition on March 1, 2017 while Metro Retail Stores Group Inc will be on March 3. 2017. The next trial is set on March 9, 2017 – 2:30 PM.

Unless resolved, the effectivity of the contract with Gaisano and the City government will take effect on March 18.