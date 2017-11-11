Miss Dumaguete 2017 press presentation

DUMAGUETE CITY – The ten official candidates of Miss Dumaguete 2017 engaged the members of the media in a witty and insightful conversation on their thoughts on pressing social issues of the community.

The prestigious Miss Dumaguete is one of the highlights of the Charter celebration of the city.

This year’s candidates are:

At the conclusion of the event moderated by Dr. Maria Cecilia Genove, members of the press secretly voted for their choice as “Darling of the Press” and the candidate with the most number will be awarded during the coronation night

Kudos to Pageant Director Marc Clifford Calumpang, City Tourism Officer Jacqueline Antonio and her staff for the successful press launch.

Also present were Councilors Michael Bandal and Alan Gel Cordova and Community Affairs Officer Antonio J. Remollo.

