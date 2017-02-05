“MISS UNIVERSE” ROCKS

THE PHILIPPINES WAS THE BIGGEST WINNER in the 2017 “Miss Universe Pageant” held in Manila recently.

The “Miss Universe” ended with a bang- with no single untoward incident until Iris Mitenaere (Miss France) romped away with the 65th world title. It has been 63 years ( and only the second time) that the fashion sophisticated French won the Miss U contest ( 1953: 21 year old French Christiane Martel.).

President Digong Duterte wisely skipped the coronation day as perhaps it could be a perfect scenario to embarrass the president by those who wish him ill. VP Leni Robredo, on the other hand, reportedly turned down a P50,000 ticket offered by the government to her. For her own valid reasons.

It was a smashing success and should open new floodgates for tourism in the country as it did every time we hold international beauty contests here. Tourism last year already upped by 12% to hit 5.4 million visitors from January to November 2016. It should increase higher this year.

It was well organized and lauded by the pageant officials as one of the best Miss U presentations ever in modern history. Take a bow Ms Wanda Teo of the Department of Tourism.

The winner was an almost unanimous choice by the judges. Iris, the dental student (who cooks) of Lili France has a doll-like movie star face and though not exceptionally tall was proportionately built like a soft drink bottle body. Her answer was also self-assured and positive.

The presence of the international press also enabled us to showcase the country as not limited to mere EJKs (extra judicial killings) but even brought the scenic spots of Boracay, Vigan, Palawan , Cebu , Baguio and Davao back into the world tourism map in great spectacle.

The pageant also proved that “Miss Universe” is not skin-deep in orientation but voted women of great substance and compassion to the coveted titles. It is also not particularly exploitative or commercialized as men also do compete in such events including in the world of sports. They have to score sponsors to pay for the event so commercialization is inevitable.

The choice of the questions thrown in the Q and A answer portion included points on president Donald Trump, refugee issue, mass protests, rights and personal experiences. Candidates had to be well-read to have the guts to even compete within a bevy of 86 pretty, intelligent girls in the world.

Miss U educates the world on the different cultures and practices of nations in its sheer diversity and displays the oneness of humanity despite the different nationalities, colors and beliefs.

The judges were among the world’s most qualified including two former Miss Universe winners like Dayanara Torres (1994) and Sushmita Sen (1970). The “most famous MIss U” anchor Steve Harvey redeemed himself with a self-deprecating ,almost perfect rendition as the main event host.

Miss U rocked even more as the Grammy nominee Flo Ri Da opened the show and converted the MOA into a massive dance floor and the iconic Boys Il Men serenaded the candidates in blended vintage music.

Traffic was light in Manila and the whole nation was glued to their TV or alternative sets like the billions that watched across the globe. Of course we never run out of “ultra nationalists” who have all the excuses why our Maxine did not wins the tiara. Everyone is entitled to their wrong opinion.

Miss Universe contests have always been the Filipinos’ winning field. Many Filipina runner up finishes were blamed on our inability to respond well verbally on one’s feet and speak with clarity, poise and sense in a language that is our natural second or third language.

But when the Filipinas excel in their verbal answers- chances are they will nail the coveted crown. In 2016 , Pia Wutzbach’s “confidently beautiful with a heart” ending stole the crown from every one else. She was crowned Miss U.

In 1969, Gloria Diaz said she will remain her real self and not entertain the man from the moon who will first visit the earth because he has long been in the moon and he should be the one to change. She was crowned Miss U.

In 1973, the shapely-legged Margie Moran blurted just a simple answer of what to do if she gets a millions dollars:” I will buy a big house where every one who I love will live.” Simple but Margie was always elegant to start with. She was crowned Miss U.

Truth to tell, there is one global listing where the final answers of Wurtzbach, Diaz and Moran were named among the Top Ten Best answers in the Miss U contest ever. The Philippines rocks, too.

A bit of history will also show the nation’s affinity to the Miss U contest.

In the first Miss U contest in 1952, the white skinned Finnish beauty Armi Kuusela won the diadem. When she visited the Philippines in 1953, in Baguio City -she danced with Filipino businessman Virgilio Hilario. After a whirlwind courtship, they married , begot children and stayed largely in the Philippines.

They stayed first in one of the oldest building-hotels along Ayala Avenue called “Gilarmi Apartments” (after Gilario and Armi) before moving to plush Forbes Park along “Millionaires Street”.

In 1953, on a personal note, the wife of the founder publisher of this paper ( Charing Pernia) begged her husband (Jun Dejaresco) that she be allowed to see Armi Kuusela in person as she parades through the streets of Manila. She was a to-die-for fan of Kuusela.

Charing got her wish and shrieked with excitement seeing Armi on parade – she was pregnant and all. She was pregnant with the Editor of this paper which probably partly explains the latter’s fair complexion (ogis, they say).

For all the reasons above, Miss Universe beauty contexts are close to many Filipinos’ hearts. But the last one really rocked.

For comments: email to dejarescobingo@yahoo.com or boholrd@ mozcom.com