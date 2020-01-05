ML lifted in Minda; rebellion roots too?

EDITORIAL

After three years and seven months to be exact, Martial Law in Mindanao is finally lifted by the President upon the recommendation of his own military with no intention of restoring it so long as the security threat does not recur.

Some enemies of the state are just waiting for its lifting before they resume hostilities. That is the usual modus operandi of rebel forces. Ceasefire and then back to the violent same old.

Mind you, the latest poll survey shows that 65 percent of Filipinos agree with the President. But the most important part of this issue of Martial Law is that it was done within the framework of the Constitution.

In fact, it was Congress who approved its extension up to December 31. Military assessment said that extremist rebellion in Mindanao significantly . As you recall, Martial law in Mindanao was declared in May 2017 after Maute and Abu Sayyaf terrorists attacked Marawi in March of the same year.

But as we have already experienced in the 50-year-old insurgency which is still ongoing, the communist rebel lion players merely bury their guns and recover it at the opportune time. We can only hope that the Maute and Abu Sayyaf rebellion has finally been quelled once and for all.

Martial Law in Mindanao continues to enjoy widespread support. Majority of the Filipino people (two out of three to be specific) are in agreement with it as gleaned by statistics gathered by SWS on December 13 to 16 with 1,200 Filipinos nationwide as respondents.

The same SWS survey, however, shows that the nation is much more divided when it came to the belief that the Marawi attack would not happen in Mindanao again after the lifting of Martial Law. 49 percent agree that such kind of violence has finally been averted while 51 percent either disagreed or were undecided.

Finally, the survey showed that 55 percent of Filipinos believe that the military committed “very few” human rights abuses. Four percent disagreed while the rest were undecided.