Moderate militants seek Deped reforms

A fairly moderate militant teachers organiza-tion in Negros Oriental are seeking (short of demanding) seven major reforms in the policies of the Dept of Education. They are called the Teachers Dignity Coalition (TDC) composed of over 200 teachers mostly in public schools in Negros Oriental.

They are part of the nationwide TDC organization which also seeks a party list seat in Congress side by side with the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) which has also a chapter here in the province. The TDC chapter is headed by Rico Tañesa (below) who teaches at the Negros Oriental High School.

Their seven reforms sought before the Dep Ed cover the areas of performance management; detailed lesson plans; class visitations and observations; Saturday make-up classes; teachers doing clerical jobs; no sick and health benefits.

However, efforts to locate the present ACT officers proved futile when nobody at Deped could seem to identify their local leaders. Years back, the ACT Negros Oriental chapter used to be very active and led by the mentor Dick Faburara and other activists.

Specifically the TDC demands , according to Rico Taneza, its chapter president , the reforms sought by TDC are:

To immediately suspend the implemenetation of the performance management system and call for widest consultation among stakeholders; Stop the implementation of requiring a detailed daily lesson plan and revert to simplified form; Stop rampant class observation sessions that leave behind their teaching time; Cancel Saturday make-up classes; Hire clerical workers for non-teaching jobs in the DepEd offices; Teachers should only work six hours daily and not more; Provide sick leave and health benefits to teachers on top of their two-month vacation in summer with pay.

Other officers of TDC chapter here are:

Antonnio Trayvilola, vice pres retired NOHS; Janilyn Credo, secretary from Dauin Central School; Rustica Imbo, treasurer at Sagbang ES Valencia; Zacarias Barona, auditor, retired from Mabinay NHS; and Donald Bancairin NOHS migrated to Canada.

PROFILING ISSUE:

The issue of educational reforms among militants came to the fore when government was criticized for “profiling” some militant ACT members whom the PNP suspect as a legal front of the communist party.

However, government speaking thru the PNP says that profiling is a routine job for every agency. Even workers applicants are profiled before hiring. Even “sweethearts” profile each other just to be sure.

Impartial observers also say that there is nothing wrong with profiling . What is wrong is when “those being profiled have a nefarious secret agenda to help rebels overthrow a democratic government.” Any adverse reaction is suspect of a secret agenda.

So if there is no such agenda to overthrow the duly constituted authorities, then there is no issue or fear at all to talk about. Even those simple NBI clearances which covers every citizen transacting with government also undergo certain degree of profiling.