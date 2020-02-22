Mom of 2, ‘raped’; hacked to death

A hot pursuit team of police officers in Canlaon city are high on the lead on the suspect of last week’s rapist of a mother of two who was late killed. The suspect lives in the neighborhood said the police posse. Police Corporal Ryan Javier of PNP Canlaon said they they will shortly identify the assailant. “We are pursuing a specific lead we could not yet disclose,” Javier said in Bisaya

A mother was hacked to death after allegedly raped by an unidentified assailant at Barangay Aquino, Canlaon City, Negros Oriental.

The Canlaon Police identified the victims as Erlinda Helen Fajardo, 27, and a resident of the said place.

The victims was found dead by her husband, Eljun, inside the comfort room of their house.

Erlinda was found naked and drenched in blood. She sustained multiple hack and stab wounds throughout her body. A bolo, owned by the family, was used to kill the victim which was found at the crime scene.

Based on initial investigation, the police found signs that the victim was raped.

Police said Erlinda was left alone at their house, while her husband bought stocks for their rice business.

Eljun reportedly felt uneasy, leaving Erlinda alone. He then rushed home and found the victim, dead.

Erlinda was survived by her four-month-old baby and 7-year-old child. (BY RYAN SOROTE)