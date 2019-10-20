Money and Life Transitions

ZEPHYR

Over time, our needs change. We switch jobs, get married, have kids, build homes, and the list goes on. All these changes equate to more bills piling up. This is why it is essential that we get our finances sorted out so we can be better prepared for life transitions.

Prioritize

It’s never too early to start planning for your future. Setting our financial goals is the first step in managing our money as time ushers in a barrage of changes. We have to plan how much we are going to save, the kind of products we will invest in, the home we want to build, even our target salary to fit our current and future lifestyle. By setting the course, we will have a better picture of our destination and how to get there.

Uncertainty

It is always wise to expect the unexpected. An emergency fund is always a good thing. Investing in healthcare is also important. We have to endeavour to be one step ahead as much as possible. Being caught unaware might have a steep price to pay. Preparation will undoubtedly save us both money and energy.

Strike a balance

We shouldn’t wait until we’re a lot older to figure things out. The earlier we sort things out, the better. This means finding a harmonious balance between leisure, work, and investment. Look for a stable job to commit to. Focus on needs, limit spending for wants. Set up an investment portfolio that works for us and our family. Achieving balance will help us manage our money no matter how crazy life gets.

Crisis-mode

Crisis is an ever present concern when we speak of life transitions. Whether it’s a death of a loved one, a critical illness, or divorce, such an event would entail a lot of adjustments on our end. To manage the crisis, we have to take into consideration that this may happen to us so we can prepare accordingly. By being financially prepared, we lessen the stress of the situation and we can focus all our energy on overcoming it instead of looking for money to cover cost.

Retirement

Retirement is yet another aspect to look into. Wouldn’t it be nice for us to reach an age when we are able to just sit back, relax, and enjoy everything that we worked hard for? This is why preparation is key. We can look at ways to augment our daily cash flow like passive income or investing in the stock market. While we’re at it, we should look into where we will go when we get old and figure out what estate planning is all about. This way, we would be able to identify how much money we have to raise in order to enjoy life as we advance in years.

Life transitions don’t have to affect our money flow negatively. All the uncertainty that lies ahead should not be cause for concern. By anticipating what might happen in the future and setting clear action plans to address them, we can be assured that we will be able to come out of them, steady and whole.