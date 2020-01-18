More barangay CCTVs

EDITORIAL

The only way to enforce law and or-der despite the limited number of policemen in our communities here and elsewhere, is to augment and install more CCTV cameras, this time with focus on our barangay nooks and corners.

Admittedly funds are wanting. But with a MOA from reputable suppliers like Hangzhou, China, CCTV cameras can readily be purchased on a staggered basis, by Barangay councils. Thus, important nooks of their villages can be monitored by barangay folks or tanods. LGUs can secure funds for CCTV as part of their Tanod patrols in crime prevention. What can batotas of walking tanods do to fight crime?

In the case of the murder of Atty Ray Moncada last Jan 3 wherein he succumbed ten days later after being shot in front of his gate , and after his major operation , even as the post operation medications failed to sustain him (the hospital doctors should know why). The investigation would have worked faster if the CCTV cameras in the neighborhood were working well. It did not. So only partial shots were seen as to who the suspects were. But at least they can be matched with existing documents and evidence.

The city CCTV technology of 360 cameras also helped identify the personalities behind the murder of broadcaster Dindo Generoso with two suspects now in police custody.

Sad reality is that our police (not all) can no longer be fully relied upon because they are few in numbers, and 80% of them do not know the terrain because either they are new assignees from other places or transferees. How can a new police officer have access to the criminals’ dens, nooks and corners in the city? Impossible. Before you know it, his replacement has already assumed.

And to think that these new policemen, who are unfamiliar to the terrain and people, would rather look the other way because they too have families and children of their own to protect . They cannot risk their lives on people whom they do not even know. These are the realities of the handicaps of local police forces all over the country today. And we cannot totally blame them…

The wise option for some, would be to receive protection money, or just look the other way when a crime is committed and do the honors and “rituals” of showing a semblance of an investigation. But how much are solved with convictions?—or acquittals?

Records will show that at least 80% are unsolved or 20 out of l00 crimes are solved here. Which is a very conservative and unrealistic figure. How many of the EJKs were already solved?

We conclude therefore that barangay councils should slowly acquire and install more CCTVs for their own villages, because these are more than enough crime deterrents for the moment, considering the limited resources.

City hall’s 336 cameras need augmentation.— and maintenance. Imagine , if one barrio like Daro, or Piapi installs one new camera every month, that makes 12 new cameras in each barangay annually… x 30 barangays you have wacking 360 cameras a year in the barrios!

Most of all, we believe that private citizens are willing to donate funds too . This will augment the city’s 336 CCTV cams now installed around the city, even as more are coming as the mayor promised.

CCTV cameras’ eyes are open 24 hours a day, and all photos are recorded and stored for at least a month, as compared to a policeman who can only work eight hours a day and is susceptible to environmental influences such as: stress, fatigue, bias, sickness, pain, pressure, and of course, you know what….’’

That is precisely why drones are now deployed, they can fly, day and night, they do not get tired, and they do not choose their subjects, they are fair, and what you see is what you get.

Just to give you an idea, Indianapolis in the USA has 4000 CCTV cameras downtown, it can zoom, it can enhance, it can record, it can match fotos most of all cameras are incorruptible and cannot accept bribes…With more CCTV cameras, People will be scared to commit crimes. This capability is much cheaper than hiring a neophyte police force (minimum pay P40,000 a month) who are no match to the “eye in the sky.”

If the people will have their way, they would prefer to do away with one new policeman who is paid P40,000 a month, and buy or lease one more CCTV camera every month for their barrio, while the City Government can have its own counterpart augmentation.