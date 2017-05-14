ON MOTHER’S DAY AND TITO SOTTO

It was just a joke.

How many times have we heard this line before from the current powers that be. From rape jokes to snide remarks and actions against women in general, how low can the level of our conversation go before we can decisively say enough is enough?

And just when we think it has gone beyond the pale, ladies and gentlemen, I give you Tito Sotto. Here is the very transcript of such sheer nastiness, it sickens me to have to read it again much less write about it.

Senator Tito Sotto: On a lighter note, Secretary. We’ve been looking at your personal information and found that you have two children?

DSWD Secretary Judy Taguiwalo: Yes, two daughters.

Sotto: But you’re single? (The audience laughs.)

Taguiwalo: I’ve never had a normal family, if that’s how you call it, growing up. But it’s a non-issue. I’ve been underground and been to prison. My story is different growing up.

Sotto: Ah kasi in street language, if you have kids, tapos wala kang asawa, ang tawag diyan na-ano lang.

Taguiwalo: Senator, I teach women’s studies in UP. We respect all kinds of families and that includes solo parents. Thank you.

It is both reprehensible and indefensible. And what does Sotto say, “It was just a joke.” Typical.

So this Mother’s Day, apart from the usual showering of gifts and goodies to the women in our lives, I feel that what is most important is to teach the value of respecting women. While yes, the gender gap in the Philippines is thankfully not as wide as compared to other countries, there are still some things that we can certainly do away with.

· Sexual assault is sexual assault. Stop rape jokes. They are not funny.

· Women do not want to be assaulted. If she’s wearing a pair of shorts, she is NOT asking for it.

· Being a single mother does not make the woman less than she is.

· Thinking that women are too emotional and cannot think things through. We are rational beings, too, you know.

· Cat calling is sexual harassment.

· Holding double standards. A man cheats and he is being man. A woman cheats and she is a slut.

· Talking as if we are objects. We are living, breathing humans. Please treat us as such.

This brings us to the next point of discussion. How exactly do we teach respect? It certainly does not help that no less than the man that currently sits on the highest position of the land has had his fair share of infamous pa-macho lines that are downright disgusting. From bragging about his multiple affairs to cat calling journalists during a press conference, it really does not set the right tone where respect for women’s rights are concerned.

That is why I believe that there are two things that we can do then. First, we have to be proactive. We must model the right behavior starting at home. Second, we must speak up. We must denounce words and actions that malign other people whether it is because of gender, race, social status, or religion.

While we still have a long way to go, I believe that it takes all of us to move forward. Happy Mothers’ Day!