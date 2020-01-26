Motorcycle taxis very relevant here

NEWS NOTES

In a city like Dumaguete where the advent and operation of regular four-wheel car-taxis are ad-mittedly far from the horizon, the entry and operation of Motorcycle Taxis, and Tricycle grab is very timely and relevant.

-o0o-

Motorcycle taxis will be patterned to that of Manila’s Angkas or Joy Ride wherein one passenger is ferried to his or her destination by a two-wheel motorbike. What is needed is Sanggunian approval, backed up by project studies, and once approved, the details can be worked out very easily.

-o0o-

Motorcycle Taxis will minimize the proliferation of single motorcycles in the city streets because people will then prefer to ride for a fee rather than buy a P40-50,000 motorbike. Thus our streets will be less crowded as the years go by. Motorcycle Taxis must be limited in number to ease the crowded streets.

Needless to say, we have narrow roads in the interior. It is the people in the interior that needs this all the more .

Reality demands that motorcycle taxis should not only be allowed in Manila but nationwide in the provinces like Negros Oriental as well.

-o0o-

Did you not know that in Dumaguete informal motorcycle taxis are now in operation? —especially during late evenings or early dawn.

We met a handful of night-motorcycle drivers who are at the same time operators, some of which are still called habal habals but in effect, they are already operating like motorcycle taxis.

-o0o-

The habal-habals need to be regulated because they are usually overloading their passengers , and pose a danger to lives and limbs.

-o0o-

Just imagine, how will night workers at call centers, who travel without their private vehicles? The night shift workers in call centers, the night duty nurses doctors and hospital aids, the early arrivals of boat passengers, they all need to travel after 5pm and many of them already know the numbers of these night motorcycle taxis who will even fetch their passengers or from their homes and drive them to their desitnations . What better service can there be? Of course, they charge higher than the usual tricycle fares.

-o0o-

MOTORBIKE LANE

Our city council should not miss opening up motorcycle and bicycle lanes in the city before it is too late. Motorcycle lanes should now be part of the city government policies for future traffic congesiton and the promotion of biking for health, work, and leisure.

-o0o-

The motorcycle taxis are now the call of the times considering that we have narrow roads and 25,000 single motorbikes are now plying our city streets daily.

This is to keep up with our being dubbed as the “motorcycle city of the Philippines.” All the more we should lead in the motor taxi industry here.

-o0o-

Most of all our local Sanggunian like those of metro Dumaguete Sibulan, Valencia and Bacong can pool their acts together to realize this pioneering transport industry.