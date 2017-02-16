Motorist Nabbed For Evading Inspection Caught Red-Handed with Suspected Shabu

The Negros Chronicle
92

DUMAGUETE CITY – At around 5:30 PM yesterday, February 15,2017, members of the Philippine Highway Patrol Group of Negros Oriental led by Police Senior Inspector Robelito Mariano successfully nabbed a motorcycle rider Paul Jake Ong for resisting inspection and disobedience to person of authority when he disregarded search, inspection and arrest for no side mirror and violating muffler ordinance.

nabbed motorist with shabu 1

 

 

 

The suspect presented several fake IDs of himself.

nabbed motorist with shabu fake id

Photos and video courtesy of Mr. Choy Gallarde.

 

 

 

