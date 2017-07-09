Mr. Federalism favors lease of CCTV for city

In an age of dynamic technology, any kind of costbenefit analysis will end up to show that lease of CCTV for Dgte city will end up to be most practical and efficient.

The hardware is one thing, its efficiency is another. Efficiency is difficult to quantify and efficiency is one that govt is known not to have.

Thus, the lease must include warranty on efficiency. The price is immaterial because efficiency is directly proportional with cost. Less cost equals less efficiency high cost guarantees higher efficiency.

In any event, politics must stay out of the way. (By Atty. Joel Obar)