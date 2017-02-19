Multicabs to relocate terminal at Locsin St.

More than 100 multi-cabs drivers and operators belonging to JODAI are appealing to Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio “Ipe” Remollo to authorize them to transfer their terminal at Locsin Street beside the north campus of Foundation University.

JODAI’s terminal is currently at the back of Robinson Dumaguete, but the association prefers to relocate since their units would be stuck in traffic congestion leading to income shortfall and expected to get worse with the partial closure of the two bridges to pave way for the P 29 million expansion project of Bag-ong Taytayan.

However, Mayor Remollo has asked the JODAI leadership led by its President Carlito Ingan to secure the approval of the City Council since the common termina at Robinson for all public jeeps and multi-cabs is mandated by an ordinance.

Therefore, it would require an amendment to the ordinance so JODAI could legally relocate to their new and preferred location. Ingan has been advised to make the proper request and attend the regular session of the City Council next week to see if the request will be granted.

Mayor Remollo has earlier expressed his preference for JODAI to set up a new terminal away from the Central Business District to decongest traffic particularly during rush hour. He urged JODAI to look for an area near the boundary shared by Dumaguete and Sibulan or in Barangay Bantayan.