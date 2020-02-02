Murdered Attys: Silliman alumni

UMALOHOKAN

Negros Oriental has become the killing fields of the Philippines. The Cambodian journalist Dith Pran coined the term “killing fields” after his escape from the regime. The killing fields are a number of sites in Cambodia where collectively more than a million people were killed buried by the Khmer Rouge regime (the Communist Party of Kampuchea) during its rule of the country from 1975-1979. The past weekend, another alumnus of Silliman University, Atty. Ray J. Moncada (Law ‘87), was laid to rest after he was shot in front of his wife and slain by a gunman in Dumaguete City. Atty. Moncada joins a list of Silliman alumni who have been murdered in recent years by heartless criminals who have no regard for human life. Silliman University condemns the murder of Atty. Moncada, as it deplores the still unsolved killings of SU alumni, including Atty. Archer Baldwin Martinez (Law ‘93), Atty. Benjamin Ramos Jr. (BBA ‘92), Dr. Avelex Amor (HS ’92), Atty. Anthony Trinidad (Law ‘93) and Dindo Generoso (AB ’75). Atty. Moncada lived out the Christian values and motto of his Alma Mater – Via Veritas Vita – the life-giving way and truth of Jesus Christ. He was wellloved by his family and friends, and well-respected in the legal profession. He was truly a man not only of competence but of faith, character and integrity as well. His death is a great loss to both Silliman and the larger community, and his killing raises more serious questions on the ability of government agencies to resolve criminalities in our city. Will Atty Moncada join the list of unresolved killings of the above named Silliman alumni, especially those that transpired in Dumaguete? SU enjoins law enforcement agencies to conduct a serious and honest investigation on the death of Atty. Moncada, and those alumni who were murdered before him, so that the perpetrators will finally be brought to justice. Justice delayed is justice denied. Dumaguete City is a City of Gentle People. People from around the country and the globe come to Dumaguete not only for leisure but for study or retirement. In order to deserve this reputation, government and law enforcement agencies must make tangible efforts to ensure peace and order in our community.