Muziklaban Grand Finalist: Crickets Playground

Crickets Playground is a local rock band with original members from Bacong, next Municipality to the south of Dumaguete City Negros Oriental. Negros Oriental. The band got its name from a nocturnal insect which produces sound as evening draws near called Cricket or Gangis in Visayan Dialect, the band members and the audience are the Crickets while the Stage or the mosh pit is the playground. It was formed after a jamming session. That time, each member had their own bands with different musical influences. They came up with the idea of officially forming Crickets Playground when the audience appreciated the collaboration and the chemistry which makes a good sounding band is undeniably present between members.

The band consists of vocalist Yushmad Canizares, lead guitarist Jolly Inoferio, bassist Rey Pacion and drummer John Jeffrey Tinghil. For a long time, Jansenn Sagarino was rhythm guitarist until he was replaced by Andre Edrial in 2016. The first attempt of the band to join RH Muziklaban was in 2014 where they made it to the Regionals in Iloilo.

In 2016, they finally made it to the finals after they beat 5 other semi-finalists in Cebu City with a rendition of a cover song I Stand Alone by the God Smack, and two original songs entitled Bangungot and Diwata. The song Diwata is on Spotify as part of the Belltower Project Tress Album, being a proud member of the Bell Tower Project, a collective of musicians and music lovers in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental which encourages and promotes the writing of original compositions.

Band Members

Vocals : Yuzmith Canizares Yushawu

Lead guitar: Jolly Inoferio

Lead guitar2: Andre C. Edrial

Bass guitar: Rey Pacs

Drums: John Jeffrey Tinghil