Napping and health

YOUR WELLNESS

DUMAGUETE CITY – Most people slow down in the afternoon. “There is no one single ‘minute’ time point within an individual when you get tired – it is more like a two to three – hour window of time,” says Fred Turek, the director of the Center for Sleep and Circadian Biology at Northwestern University.

“What you are referring to is what is called ‘post-lunch dip’ – which actually occurs even if you do not eat lunch,” Turek added. Studies have shown a decrease in cognition (thinking) and an increase in fatigue generally occurs in the hours from about midnight to 6.a.m. – but also for almost everyone there is a secondary increase in tiredness from about 1 to 4 in the afternoon.

So take that extra long mid-afternoon break. Your boss should understand that this is just part of our natural alertness/tiredness cycle. Go do something productive like take a nap. In some countries, the smaller stores all close for two hours or more. People that are not too heavy, take a nap, don’t smoke, and drink a little live the longest. (Red wine is said to be the best for your health.)

Also, educated people on the average live longer than non-educated people. So tell your kids to study in school so they can live longer!

RELATED ARTICLES

World health report on life expectancy

For business solutions, contact our partner Ako Philippines – they are offering website services, creative graphics and branding solutions, it & automation and business consulting.