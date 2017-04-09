The Dumaguete City High School teachers , staff, and students joined the conduct of the CY 2017 First Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) held last March 31, 2017 at 9:00 AM at Dumaguete City High School, Calindagan , Dumaguete City.

Bernabe A. Bustillo School Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Coordinator led the said activity. SFOI Lovirgilio G. Faustorilla Crew Supervisor Shift 1 of Dumaguete City Fire Station demonstrated to the DCHS, (VAL MILLAN)

