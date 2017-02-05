NAVY reservists recruits

The Philippine Navy through its official representative Commander John Barrameda (4th from left) is offering all interested government officials and employees who would be willing to undergo the 21-day training as a prerequisite to join the reserve force.. Mayor Felipe Antonio B. Remollo (center) encourage barangay officials, city councilors and other prominent citizens to join the corps that can be mobilized in a state of war or during rescue and relief operations. Present to underscore their join commitment to the reserve corps program are from (leftright) Councilor Alan Cordova, P03 Gelber Armentano, SMS Joery Calimutan, Councilor Michael Bandal, City DILG Chief Farah Gentuya and P02 Leo P. Puerto.

