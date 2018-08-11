NBI busts nude-extortion gang

The National Bureau of Investigation is facing a brick wall in trying to unmask the real identity of a Facebook account that has victimized minors by way of recruiting them into the modeling world and later, extorting huge money for not exposing the nude photos which the young Dumaguete models give him or her, thru FB account.

NBI Special Investigator Maria Contesa Lastimoso has confirmed that one of four Grade 11 senior high students had sought the help of the office after nude photos of her daughter were posted on Facebook by the alleged recruiter.

The Facebook handle of the alleged recruiter is @Quinnie Cruz Ramos, who had successfully enticed the victim to become a model for a good pay. The victim was asked to send headshots, then photos while wearing gowns and with make up.

But the third requirement was for them to submit nude photos in different positions and a one-night stand in a motel to be booked by the victim herself. To her dismay and surprise, the FB account of @Quinnie Cruz Ramos had warned them that if they fail to send cash money, the nude photos that were sent to them will be posted in the social media, prompting one of the girls to produce P30,000. The alleged recruiter also added the friends of the minor on facebook.

The NBI agent said the girl’s mother went to the police and referred the same to the NBI. An entrapment was planned but the alleged recruiter failed to show up.

Three months later, in April this year, the same Facebook handler had chats with another girl, this time, a 23-year old lady from Tanjay City.

The lady-victim who refused to be identified disclosed she first refused the offer, but the alleged recruiter persisted and so she gave it a try only to discover later that she is being blackmailed that if she will not send money, her nude photos will be published in the social media for her friends to see.

SI Lastimoso said the said the case was reported to DICT but the FB account was already deactivated in trying to trace the account and so it is technically difficult to look for the administrator.

The public is forewarned against dealing with anybody on facebook because of possibilities they are dealing with trolls and fake accounts who might only extort money from them.

SI Lastimoso stressed that if deceit and fraud can prosper in a face to face transaction, the more reason that it can prosper when its online.

She also advised “lovers” not to keep nude photos of their girlfriends of boyfriends, including sex videos because when times get rough that would result to separation, the tendency is for one to take advantage of the situation.

Lastimoso disclosed the NBI local office is in receipt of a number of complaints about nude photos and sex scandals of ex-girlfriends being sent to friends on facebook, or for extortion purposes and then shared by the rest, in violation of RA 9995 otherwise known as the anti-photo and video voyeurism act that was made famous by Hayden Kho and Katrina Halili.

The latest victim is filing three cases against a certain Quinnie Cruz Ramos for violation of RA 9995, including RA 10175 or the Cyber Crime Prevention Act of 2012 and grave threats under the Revised Penal Code.jrg