NegOr Bankers sworn at BSP rites

The 2017 officers of the Negros Oriental Bankers Association were sworns into office by City Mayor FelipeRemollo at rites at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilpinas headquarters in DAro Dumaguete under Nick Parco, BSP branch manager.. Remollo was represented by Rex Gonzales city administrator. The NOBA officers are:Elmer Teves (East-West ;bank), president; Shellane Gabas AUB, vice president’; Leonil Genoso,PS Bank , treasurer; William Dichoso DRBI ,secretary; Iris Gale Pantino, Chinabank, auditor; Allberto Pinili, RCBC, director internal affairs; and Leodegario Pinili, RCBC director external affairs. (Greg Baccay III BSP Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.)

