NegOr campus journalists join RSPC 2019

Campus journalists coming from six DepEd di-visions in Negros Oriental joined thirteen other divisions under DepEd Region VII for this year’s Regional Schools Press Conference (RSPC) 2019 hosted by Mandaue City, Cebu on November 27 to 30, 2019.

These students showcased their journalistic acuity as they compete in various individual and group events. Among them are news writing, sports news writing, editorial writing, feature writing, column writing, copy reading and headline writing, science and technology writing, photojournalism, editorial cartooning, collaborative desktop publishing, and radio and television broadcasting.

Kick-starting this year’s RSPC 2019 was an opening program at Saint Louis College on November 27. Apart from the participants and their advisers, in attendance were LGU officials headed by Mandaue City Councilor Malcolm A. Sanchez; DepEd VII Regional Office personnel headed by OIC-Regional Director, Dr. Salustiano T. Jimenez; DepEd Mandaue officials headed by its Schools Division Superintendent, Dr. Nimfa D. Bongo, CESO V; and keynote speaker and The Freeman’s assistant news director, John M. Destacamento.

In the said program, Destacamento emphasized the importance of hard work in achieving success as a campus journalist. “There is no such thing as tsamba,” he said during his speech. “You win not out of chance but because you worked hard.”

City Councilor Sanchez, meanwhile, challenged the students to set high goals for themselves. “Dream big, take action, and aim for the stars,” he said. “Even if you fall short, you will have the moon to hold on to.”

RSPC 2019 continued on for two more days with individual contests completed on November 28 and group competitions on November 29. As culmination, recognition of the top three winners for each event was done at the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex on November 30.

Organized to promote ethical values and critical thinking among students while honing their journalistic skills, the schools press conference is organized annually throughout the country.

Before making it into RSPC, these campus journalists had to secure either a top five or top three berth in the Division Schools Press Conference (DSPC) held sometime in September to November.

Once they make it into the RSPC magic three in any of the events, these campus journalists will move on to represent Region VII in the National Schools Press Conference (NSPC) in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan Valley early next year.