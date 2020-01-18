NegOr gets 9.5 billion in IRA shares for 2020

The province of Negros Oriental including its component cities and munici-palities will be getting a total amount of P 9.5 billion in shares from the Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA) for the year 2020.

The province of Negros Oriental is getting P2.3 billion for 2020 Among the 25 cities and municipalities of Negros Oriental, Bayawan City gets the biggest share at P1.1 billion while San Jose gets the smallest share of P85 million.

IRAs are shares equivalent to 40% of the national taxes collected three years prior to the fiscal year as mandated by the Local Government Code of 1991. The share of each Local Government Unit (barangay, municipality, city and province) is determined by its population, land area and the so-called equal sharing formula.

Among the remaining cities, the following are their shares: Bais, P 701.2 million; Canlaon, P 519.7 million; Dumaguete, P 528.9 million; Guihulngan, P 802.8 million and Tanjay, P 667.3 million.

Of the 19 municipalities in Negros Oriental, the following are their IRA shares: Amlam, P 101.5 million; Ayungon, P 171.6 million; Bacong, P 112.1 million; Basay, P 116.2 million; Bindoy, P142.8 million; Dauin, P 109.6 million; Jimalalud, P 120.1 million; La Libertad, P 134.3 million; Mabinay, P214.7 million; Manjuyod, P 164.2 million; Pamplona, P 144 million; Santa Catalina, P 273.6 million; Siaton, P 242.6 million; Sibulan, P 177 million; Tayasan, P131.2 million; Valencia, P 128.8 million; Vallehermoso, P126.5 million and Zamboanguita, P 103.9 million.

Many of the LGUs are dependent on their shares of IRA to provide social services and local infrastructure projects that will benefit their constituents. In order to augment their budgets, some mayors also seek budgets for priority projects before national agencies, congressional districts, senators and even from the Office of the President.