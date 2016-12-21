NegOr Guv inducts new ANOPIO officers

Governor Roel Degamo has inducted the new set of officers of the Association of Negros Oriental Public Information Officers (ANOPIO) recently at the Governor’s Office, Aqua Center, Capitol, Dumaguete City.

The association now is headed by Rafael Duhaylungsod of St. Paul University-Dumaguete (SPUD) as president. The new officers include Dindo Amorganda of Mabinay as Vice-President for the north side of the province, Des Tilos Jr. of Valencia as Vice-President for the south, Sharon Araula of Negros Oriental Electric Cooperatives (NORECO 2) as Secretary, Elizabeth Yturallde of Provincial Agriculture Office (PAO) as Treasurer, Georgette Malagar of Technical Education and Skills Development Administration (TESDA) as Auditor, and Noel Rafols of Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) as Public Relations Officer. Degamo said they are the partners or allies of the local media. “You have to establish rapport and respond to the information needs of the public while both of you have to further learn the ethics of journalism,” he said.