NegOr Outstanding Woman

The Provincial Commission on Women (PCW) of Negros Oriental announces that it is now accepting nominations for the 2017 Search for ‘Babayeng Garbo sa Katilingban’ and ‘Grupong Garbo sa Katilingban.’

The search was launched in March during the Women’s Month celebration to honor the outstanding woman individual and women’s groups working for women empowerment and gender equality. Nomination forms may be obtained at the GAD Resource and Coordinating Center, Mezzanine, Office of the Governor at telephone num 225-111 local 2019 or at PIA at 422-8062 and 225- 1388.