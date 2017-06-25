NegOr SP approves creation of LDRRMO

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) is created by the Sangguniang Panglalawigan (SP) and approved the creation of the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (LDRRMO) verssion in the province.

This office is composed of a DRRMO who is the head assisted by three staff concerning administration and training, research and planning and operations and warning. Sedillo thanked the SP in behalf of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo who is the chair of the PDRRMC for creating the office.