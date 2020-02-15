NegOr tackles stakeholder’s role in sustainable fisheries

Negros Oriental convened sectors in workshops to provide strategies to fisheries sectors and agree on measures for resilient and sustainable fisheries in the province.

As the dwindling of fish stocks in some parts of Negros Island have been noted, Dr. Hilconida Calumpong, Fish Right program coordinator from Silliman University, said the partnership laboratory is needed to legitimize the measures and ensure fish supplies are sustained and improved.

“This can be done with the present scientific data, case studies, and experiences from our fisherfolks, local government units, national government agencies and the civil society organizations in Southern Negros,” said Calumpong.

“Our goal for resilient and sustainable fishery is very difficult because there is an increase of population but (there is) less fish production, that’s why we have to improve the management of our marine and coastal resources. This while at the same time develop a network of local institutions to somehow collaborate among themselves to generate rules and regulations that appropriate for our own fishery industry in the island,” she added.

Fish Right also noted that illegal fishing has to be addressed by those who are actually in the local communities, and they be given the capacity to make rules and enforce.

With the assistance of Fish Right Program of the United States Agency for International Development (USAid) and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), Silliman University has joined the program to establish and strengthen sustainable fishing. (jct/PIA7 Negros Oriental)