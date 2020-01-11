NegOr totals P9.5B IRA for year 2020

The Province of Negros Oriental including its component cities and municipalities will be getting a total amount of P9.5 billion in shares from the Internal Revenue Allotment for the year 2020.

This was announced by the DILG provincial office.

Bayawan tops IRA @ P1.1B

Of the 25 cities and municipalities of Negros Oriental, Bayawan City gets the biggest share of P1.1 billion.This was confirmed by Mayor Henry Pryde Teves who was projecting Bayawan to be the next biggest commercial center of the province in the near future.

The major factors that make Bayawan the biggest IRA sharer is its population, land area, economy and geography.

Bayawan City, as of 2010, has a total population of 114,074.

Bayawan City is located about 100 kilometers or 62 miles from the provincial capital Dumaguete City and near the provincial border with negros Occidental.

It is a coastal city with a land area of 69,908 hectares (172,750 acres), the largest in the province. Mabinay bounds it to the north; Tanjay City and Bais City to the east; Sta. Catalina to the southeast and Basay to the west and it also shares a boundary with Kabankalan City of Negros Occidental on the northwest.

Products and Services

Bayawan is fast getting itself urbanized with only 2.25% of its total land area as urban area. The city is basically agricultural and its economy sits on agricultural platform.

Revenues from land farming, livestock production, aqua-culture activities and marine fishing are a major income contribution of the City. In 2000, the assessment of City Agriculture Office (CAO) indicated that agricultural production was valued at Php 2.3 Billion; 91.4% of which came from crop production, 7.9% from livestock production, and 0.7% from fisheries.

The most famous delicacy in Bayawan City is “Baye-Baye” which is a concoction of roasted glutinous rice, coconut and sugar pounded or ground to achieve a unique palatability. The Baye-Baye together with the crunchy Pinipig has become a favorite and popular merienda.

Business Opportunity

The city of Bayawan has an enormous potential for economic development. It has a vast tracts of land area suitable for agriculture. It has also some forested land from which wood and other raw materials can be sourced. Fronting Sulu sea, it has untapped marine resources. Its tourism potential is largely undevelop.

Together with nearby towns of Santa Catalina and Basay towns, Bayawan has a ready market of more than 200 thousand people. Electric power is readily available from nearby Palinpinon geothermal field in Valencia town. It has rivers ready to be tapped to generate electricity and provide water for irrigation.