NEGOR’S 3 solons go build build build

The three congressional district of Negros Oriental combined has an estimated six billion pesos combined, from the Dept of Public Highways not only for highways widening , but also for various other infrastructure projects from other line agencies.

These were congressional reports from the offices of Rep. Manuel Sagarbarria, second district; Rep ARnulfo Teves Jr of the third district, and Rep Josy Limkaichong of the first district.

While specifics have yet to be known, like where, and how much , Negros Oriental’s 3 congressmen intimated that most if not all projects for their district is based on the written requests from their barangays through formal resolutions.

Their infrastructure programs included preventive maintenance, rehabilitation/upgrading, construction of national roads, upgrading, rehabilitation of drainage, road widening, construction of by-pass and diversion roads, paving of unpaved roads, rehabilitation and major repair of permanent bridges, widening of permanent bridges, construction and maintenance of flood mitigation structures and drainage systems, water supply and multi-purpose facilities, and construction of access roads, among others.

Also included last year aside from those infrastructure program were farm-to-market roads, basic educational facilities, and sugar farm-to-mill road projects.

Sagarbarria said, All 163 projects in the second district were close to 100 percent completed in the past year if not for the delays in fund releases… He said, for CY 2019 to 2020, the office’s programmed amount for 90 projects is pegged at more than PHP1 billion, records show. He laments, however, that releases are much delayed and staggered. As a result, the projects also suffer delays.

These will cover road and bridge widening projects, rehabilitation and upgrading of roads, construction of by-pass and diversion roads, flood mitigation structures and drainage systems, roads leading to declared tourism destinations, buildings and other multi-purpose structures and facilities, and basic education facilities, among others.

Four major ongoing bridge-widening projects include the Lalaan Bridge, Panambalon Bridge, Amlan Bridge, and Buswang Bridge, all leading from this city to Kabankalan City in Negros Occidental.

Road and bridge widening projects, meanwhile, include the Metro Dumaguete by-pass and diversion roads, which is targeted for widening from the existing two-lane to four lanes from the Junob junction to the Cantile-Bajumpandan junction; the Bais by-pass and diversion road and right of way, and the Dumaguete North Road (Dumaguete-Bais-Kabankalan) to name a few.

Another interesting project that is being jointly undertaken by the three DPWH engineering districts, meanwhile, is the so-called Bacolod-Dumaguete-Bayawan Priority Corridor.

This connects Bacolod City in Negros Occidental to Negros Oriental with a total length of 408.958 kilometers, and is seen to boost trade and industry, economy, and tourism of both provinces.( With sources from the DPWH and PNA)