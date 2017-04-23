Negros Island fortifies security in land, sea

Law enforcement agencies in the province of Negros Oriental and the entire Negros Region have strengthened security measures particularly along the coast lines following the reported presence of Mindanao-based terrorist elements in the Visayas region.

In an emergency meeting in Dumaguete City of the joint security task groups Leon Kilat and Deter, Negros Oriental Governor Roel Ragay Degamo called on the groups to work hand in hand in order to avert any threat on the peace and order situation in the province.

The governor has discussed with law enforcement groups the pressing concerns on the law and order and internal peace and security in general and the alleged presence of Abu Sayyaf Group planning to conduct criminal activities especially kidnapping in the Central Visayas tourist resort areas.

Negros Oriental has around 93 beach resorts in the shorlines of Dauin, Tambobo Bay, Siaton, Zamboanguita, and Siquijor Island. Many of these resorts have exclusive tourist markets in Europe and other parts of the world.

The US Embassy issued a travel advisory in view of the perceived terror threat in the tourist and dive resorts in Negros and Siquijor following the encounter with Mindanao-based terrorists and bandits in Bohol.

FORCE MULTIPLIERS

The head of the province proceeded to task law enforcement agencies to tap force multipliers such as the bantay dagat, the tanods, the barangay officials, and even the habal-habal drivers and the local government units to be part of the target hardening intelligence network to adments from Mindanao.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), through the AFP Central Command, had assured the public that there is nothing to worry about at present since the authorities are working hard to prevent criminal elements from doing their criminal acts in the region. The Army is continuously monitoring and validating reports regarding the presence of these elements in the Visayas region.

Degamo said there is a need to further strengthen security measures amid all these reports since the Visayas region has gained back its momentum in terms of tourist influx. He added one single incident of criminal act against tourists will certainly cause the tourism industry in the region to collapse. “This is what I do not want to happen under my watch as governor of the province and as chair of both the provincial and regional peace and order councils,” the governor said.