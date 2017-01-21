Negros Island top 3 in PH drug addiction

N.I.R ranks third in having the most drug addicts and pushers in the country. This was confirmed by President Duterte in Malacañang as he declared Negros Island Region (NIR) as the third most drug-affected region in the Philippines.

Duterte, in a meeting Wednesday with the mayors from all over the country in Malacañan Palace, enumerated the regions with the most number of drug-affected barangays. National Capital Region topped the list followed by Central Luzon, according to the mayors in Negros Occidental who attended the gathering.

The President also announced that 90 percent of the barangays in Negros Island Regioin NIR, which was third on the list, are affected by illegal drugs.

There are 1,219 barangays in Negros Island, including 601 in Negros Occidental, 557 in Negros Oriental and 61 in Bacolod City. As of September 2016, PNP records showed that 1,107, or 90.08 percent of the barangays in NIR are drug-affected, with 100 percent of the villages both in Bacolod City and in Negros Oriental affected by drugs. About 81.36 percent of the barangays in Negros Occidental are drug-affected. As of December last year, 31 barangays in Negros Occidental and 24 in Negros Oriental were already cleared from illegal drugs. ‘Very minimal drug suspects’ Natu-el said they recently re-evaluated the drug-affected barangays in the region after the Dangerous Drug Board (DDB) amended the parameters of identifying the affected communities in June last year. But Duterte did not specify which has more drug addicts, the Occidetla or Oriental side of Negros island.

Right now, a barangay can be considered drug-affected with the presence of one drug user or pusher. The new classification of drug-affected barangays, according to DDB, would depend on the number of drug pushers and users and the total population of the area. For a barangay to be considered seriously-affected, there should be one clandestine drug laboratory or marijuana plantation in the community and that the identified pushers and users should be more than 20 percent of the barangay’s total population; moderately-affected barangays, two percent to 20 percent of the total population are drug personalities; slightly-affected barangays, reported presence of drug personalities is less than two percent of the total barangay population.