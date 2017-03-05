Never ignore any severe bleeding

In most normal situations, such as in tooth ex tractions or an accidental cut by a sharp kitchen knife when slicing a vegetable, bleeding from a small wound blood clots within seconds or few minutes. However, in serious injuries or other disorders are involved, the body’s normal blood-clotting function maybe inadequate or malfunctioning; if blood loss is not quickly stopped, death may result.

Hemorrhage is the technical term for bleeding, often referring to substantial blood loss or uncontrollable bleeding externally or internally.

When the blood-clotting mechanism is temporarily inadequate (usually caused by serious injury) external hemorrhage results; when the blood-clotting mechanism has been disrupted as a result of some disorders (including hemophilia, peptic ulcer, cancer, kidney, or urinary tract) internal hemorrhage may result.

Severe external hemorrhage may result when a big blood vessel is cut (artery or vein) due to severe injury which happens in stab or open wounds, gunshots, or crushing accidents, etc. and which shows the following symptoms: rapid pulse, dizziness or faintness; collapse; shock; a drop in blood pressure; and pallor, cold clammy, or sweaty skin.

Internal hemorrhage may also show symptoms, even if the bleeding is slight. For instance, black, tarry stools may signal bleeding in the upper intestinal tract from a peptic ulcer or cancer of the colon; bleeding in the lower gut like the lower colon or rectum may show fresh blood; blood in the vomitus indicates bleeding in the stomach and blood in the urine means bleeding occurring in the kidneys or urinary tract. However, after a severe trauma, like falling from a deep ravine but no external sign of bleeding, the doctor will still observe the victim’s condition in the hospital for a possible internal hemorrhage such as bleeding in any of the organs like spleen, pancreas, kidney, etc., and the encapsulated organ may just burst suddenly and hemorrhage may result and may cause untimely death.

-Sponsored-

Treatment for external bleeding is easier to manage when one knows First Aid by immediately putting a tourniquet or applying pressure on the bleeding point or wound with a sterile banda ge (or, in an emergency, just pressing it with the fingers until the bleeding stops). If bleeding cannot be stopped, rush the patient to the hospital where lost blood can be replaced by blood transfusion and damaged blood vessels can be surgically tied off and sealed.

In the case of cerebral bleeding as shown by CT scan, the victim must be seen by a neurosurgeon, who will open a hole (trephining) in the brain, suck by a suction pump the accumulated blood, and suture the damaged blood vessels and thus stopping the bleeding. Doctors usually prescribe Vitamin K (Ex. Hemostan Capsule) to stop the smaller internal bleeding. He should know the specific cause of the bleeding and treat it permanently.