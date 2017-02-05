New bridge to close for P29M expansion

It couldn’t come at the worst possible time. But motorists and local officials are bracing for the increase in traffic congestion at a time when they are looking exactly for ways on how to reduce the gridlock.

Engr. Luz A. Vicoy of the Department of Public Works and Highways discloses that the Widening of Banica Bridge II, better known as “Bag-ong Taytayan,” will commence within two months despite serious concerns of its effect to the already worsening traffic gridlock in the city.

“The P29 million project, which seeks to turn the bridge into a 4-lane link straddling Banica River, has been delayed already as it was supposed to have been started last year and the contract will expire on April,” explains Engr. Vicoy, who has jurisdiction over the project.

“There is also a problem with several families from both sides of the bridge that will have to be relocated,” adds her deputy Engr. Jared Ben N. Allosa.

Despite the urgency of the project, DPWH could not begin the work unless the electrical wires of the Negros Oriental Electric Cooperative II, television cable and the steel pipes of the Dumaguete City Water District that runs along the bridge shall not be relocated.

Both engineers assure that the agency and contractor will try to limit the bridge’s closure to half-lane except when the activity is critical that would require a total shutdown and detour of road users.

Barring no major delays, the entire project will be completed in six months. DPWH also admitted that Banica Bridge 1 (Daang Taytayan) will also undergo rehabilitation and widening next.

Engr. Allosa expresses his sympathy to those who might be adversely affected of a project that might last up to 6 months, but he also reminds the public that the expansion project will be for the greater good that cold last a long time.