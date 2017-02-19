New energy management

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) here organized an energy management technology forum with 20 participants from food, metals, sugar, and coconut processing companies in Negros Oriental.

DOST OIC-Provincial Director Roslyn Tambago said an awardwinning energy management company introduced an innovative and affordable way of saving electric power consumption to the participant-companies. Tambago said WattSmart Philippines Corporation (WattSmart) obtained a funding from the DOST’s Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (PCIEERD) for its Smart Energy Program (SEP). The forum’s resource person, WattSmart’s Engr. Rheymar Barroga, said the technology enables business establishments to have control over their electrical energy consumption, save overhead costs, and boost business competitiveness.