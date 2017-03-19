New public safety office has many big jobs ahead

It may sound simple but the long-felt need for a Dumaguete City Public Safety Officer is long overdue. There was a time when many public functions were redundant because there was no officer on top. Never mind the mayor. He just signs things.

On top means the one tasked to coordinate concerns of disasters, traffic, task force, auxiliary assist, tanods, and even the police itself,etc. Most of the time, their functions overlap resulting in NO GOOD SERVICE at all.

Many times, when there is a fallen tree or a dangling electric live wire, the task force clears the road and leaves it to the city engineer to clean up or street construction workers just leave the materials along the road to the detriment of traffic and motorists. Talk about canals and the like, it all ends up in a mess. And the poor public ends up as the loser.

“Hey, that’s not my job, let them do it.” This is a familiar line that reflects dismal failure of public safety. A busted water pipe flowing water for days. The job is endless. A dangling electric live wire, nobody would care fix it because “that’s not my job.” A Safety Officer is essential! We only hope that the Mayor appoints the right person. A wrong person will add to the disaster.

NEW VOLUNTEER LAWYERS

Again, the new office of the city legal assistance group which is composed of young volunteer lawyers in the city will help indigent defendants of cases (not the accusers.) The office is now at the mayor’s office. So many are lining up for legal assistance. Even if the volunteer lawyers are not paid, this extension of generosity of their time and talents will be given back a hundredfold by the Lord.

Still the latest word to the Water District proposed buy-out of P15Million is: no accounting, no buy-out. The City owns the septage facility lot. If there is a buy-out, the city can have the whole facility rented to the Water District for the right price. If the septage fees keep on rising, the City will invite a new investor who will use the facility and run the septage operation.

It is getting clearer why the DCWD shies away from public accounting: Nobody wants to hide anything if there is nothing to hide. Simple but stupid. What cannot be hidden is the NO-WATER FLOW AFTER MIDNIGHT in many city areas. The Water District is not hiding from this apparent irresponsibility. Suppose there is an emergency, WHERE WILL THE FIRETRUCKS get their water?

FIRE HYDRANTS must be rehabilitated and tested in ALL BARANGAYS. We tested one and the pipes and hoses won’t even fit. Water pressure is VERY VERY HINAY. Since all barangays have CALAMITY FUNDS, they better build WATER RESERVOIR TANKS IN EACH of the barangays, and buy this portable WATER SUCTION PUMP equipment so it can go to the nearest fire hydrant and suck the water, if any at all. Hey, Water District. Wanna be a fireman?

Attn: Joe Kenneth Arbas, and Karissa Tolentino, you promised on air to act on this during especially since March is FIRE PREVENTION month. Let’s see. The two proposed a resolution for all barangays to have their own WATER RESERVOIR like the one along Colon St. near the belfry.

Mayor Remollo is too careful as a lawyer. That is part of his training. He does not want to handly any case in the City like a hanky panky. He is very careful , not just to do it right, but to make sure that THE CITY WINS the CASE! And that is the bottom line and the end game.

Finally, let’s welcome home a good man, an exemplary public official still young enough to be the City Legal Officer in the person of Atty. Doram Dumalagan, CPA-Lawyer. He founded one of the biggest accounting firms in the city. Definitely bigger and better than the ones running the Water District. And look how he supervises public biddings now: smooth and clean! Welcome home, Bai Duram! He just left a lucrative position at the PDIC in Manila because there is no place like Dumaguete and for a friend like co-lawyer Ipe Remollo.

