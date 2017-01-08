New Year: 3 dead in fire, rape-murder

While everybody else were either enjoying the New Year’s eve hangover on January 1, happening to greet the new year 2017 were: TRIPLE DEATHS: a P6Million fire with owner killed inside; a rape and murder of a 7yr old girl; and a matron’ hit fatally by a Ceres bus in the city north highway, all happening on the same day but at different times.

P6M fire—engulfed a house of light materials in downtown Bayawan city along Rizal cor. Magssaysay streets at 1:10 am new year’s day, killing its owner who was apparently trapped inside. Over 30 firemen in four firetrucks responded from Bayawan, Basay and Sta. Catalina. Found dead in the burned house was owner Alene Pinanonang 53, single and owner of Arlene Store. Also burned were the New Bilbao’s Footwear and four other establishment. Firemen estimate the fire caused by faulty electrical wiring, at P6Million, said SF01 Gavino Acabal fire investigator on-duty. (JUDEANNE D. EMPENO and IRISH JANE T. ABUD/ Foto (page 15) by MARIE TINAPAO of NORSU BSC.)

A YOUNG MATRON was killed in a fatal freak accident along the city north highway in Dumaguete past 2pm. (More details here)