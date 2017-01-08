New Year tragedy at north city highway

A 34-yr old matron, who was on triple backriding tandem, was crushed to death by an overtaking Ceres bus New Year’s day, and found dead on the spot after being run over by the same bus at the North National Highway near the Jetti Fuel Station— SPUD crossing in Pulangtubig asccording to the city PNP traffic division.The victims at past 2pm New Year’s day were riding in triple tandem.

The lone fatality was later identified as Belinda Natividad, 34 yrs. who was the second backrider (see photo) with another woman Josefina Orcello 46, on that XRM motorcycle.Along with her were the driver of the motorcycle, Vince Jason Yangco, 45 and Josefina Orcello 46, both suffered only minor injuries.

Witnesses of the New Year’s day tragedy told police that Yangco sped ahead to overtake a pedicab but did not notice the Ceres bus which was aout to do the same, and was hit by the front of the bus. Yangco lost control of his steering handle and hit the side of the Ceres bus which resulted to the smash up throwing the motorbike riders sprawling on the road.

No one wore a helmet.Natividad was thrown on impact at the direction of the bus and was then run over by the rear tires of the bus. She suffered with a broken head and was declared dead on the spot.The Ceres bus No. 7832 driver, Dennis Suarez, 42 of Oringao, Kabangkalan, was released last January 3, after serving 36 hours of reglementary period of detention.The company Vallacar Transit then settled the incident by offering financial help to the family of the deceased including medical assistance to those involved. (By Earl Jumalon, Aldin Lapinig and Intern KIM SELDA)