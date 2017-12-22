Newest ASEAN Chess Champion from Dumaguete City

DUMAGUETE CITY – Mayor Felipe Antonio “Ipe” Remollo congratulates the city’s own rising chess prodigy Sara Francine Olendo, who won several events in the recent 18th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Master (Age Group Chess Championships) in Pahang, Malaysia from November 16-December 3, 2017.

Olendo won Gold for standard team event, Bronze Rapid Individual Event and Overall ASEAN Chess Champion.

