EDITORIAL

People today are seemingly no longer keen on staging another modern-day EDSA revolution for the simple reason that the records show that the next presidents that followed the 1986 bloodless coup which made the Philipines world famous, have not been able to instill and continue the original EDSA legacy which was to restore a truly democratic order.

Many say things became worse, with more people killed, more billions of pesos stolen, more drug addicts, and more people in jail awaiting trial forever.

In short, because of the failure of succeeding presidents after Cory to continue the EDSA legacy, and eliminate the culture of corruption, violence and impunity, what good will another EDSA do ? So what is the use of another EDSA? People will just revert to the old ways anyway.

But make no mistake, on this year 2020, the 34th year of the historic event, we do not wish to demean the glorious days of February 1986 which we here witnessed and even covered.

But we believe another EDSA this 2020 or beyond, is not (yet) on the horizon, at least for now, because as we said, there is no assurance of continuity of reforms by succeeding leaderships.

The general attitude is: we might as well live with what we have now. We don’t know whose going to take over next.

The military is divided among loyalists mostly because of their increased salaries , and the other because of sheer idealism. In short not the military , not even the people, nor the Church have reached the tipping point. The archibishop Socrates Villegas has not even approximated the aggressiveness and credibility of the late Cardinal Sin who virtually ignited the EDSA fire by calling people to the streets and they obeyed. We don’t believe we have that kind of a crowd today, at least as of the moment.

In short there is still No critical mass to speak of.

The outpouring of anti-Duterte sen timents during both face-to-face gatherings and on social media have yet to translate into an Edsa-like scenario of a critical mass of warm bodies that will stop tanks and stay on the highway for days to help forge a the People’s desire for change. What change?—, for the better, or for the worse, People are not sure anymore.

A recent master stroke by you know who, cutting military ties with America became an assurance that unlike the Cory EDSA uprising, no Uncle Sam will come to our rescue in case another EDSA like uprising develops. WE believe it was a master stroke of self preservation.

Finally, People feel they’re not yet ready to drop everything to go out in the streets again.

This despite valid issues of thousands being killed in unsolved extgrajudicial murders, the unwillingness to enforce our sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea, intolerance of critics in the likes of Leila Delima’; the impeachment of the last lady chief justice Sereno, and the open door policy on Chinese pogos on online gambling among many others.

Everbody just seems to be cursing the darkness thru Facebook, and instagram,— or simply enjoying the night watching Netflix to keep their sanity and wait for the next scandal to blow up in their faces the next morning.”