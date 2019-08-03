NHA ejects settlers of Sendong housing

Seven years after the National Housing Authority purchased the 3.7 hectare lot for P 20.1 mil-lion in Barangay Banilad Dumaguete City, the illegal occupants consisting of 8 families have been ejected from the site where the housing project for 247 families whose homes were destroyed by Typhoon Sendong will be resettled.

Last Tuesday, NHA completed the demolition of illegal structures inside Banilad Plains View Housing Project Phase 1 without any untoward incident.

The City Government of Dumaguete, Barangay Banilad, Philippine National Police and other government agencies deployed personnel and equipment to ensure a peaceful and safe conduct of the operation.

In a press statement, the NHA stressed that the demolition of illegal structures of the informal settlers will “respond to the needs of the families affected and left homeless by the onslaught of Typhoon Sendong in 2011 and those situated within the 20-meter easement of river banks and danger areas of Dumaguete City.”

NHA laments the fact that the informal settlers disregarded the letters to vacate following conversion of the land from agricultural to residential and pursuant to the DAR Resolution/Order that they are not legitimate tenants of the land.

Only Rogelio Linaban is the recognized tenant of the land and he is entitled to receive P 200, 000 as disturbance fee. In addition, Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo also interceded and offered that the affected families will be given their own house and lot as beneficiaries. However, the 8 families rejected the offer.

Now that the land is cleared, construction of the houses will soon commence with both the City Government and the Department of Social Welfare and Development committed to invest some P 25 million for the housing project.

Each beneficiary will be given a house that will be erected in a 45 square meter lot. It is not yet certain if the city government, DSWD or NHA, which bought the land, will impose payments for the house and lot.