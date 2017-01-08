Nigh flights okd till 7pm

The much-requested night flights capability for the Sibulan-Dumaguete airport of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines is now approved and operational.

This means that there will be no more excuses of “sunset limitations” which cancelled all flights beyond 5:30pm before sundown, just in case the flights are delayed.

Similarly, local flights will also be allowed to take off at 5.am before sunrise . This means that there will be enough elbow time for more flight possibilities because of the night (and early morning) flight approval.

CEBU PACIFIC now flies FROM DUMAGUETE to Manila direct, four (4) flights on MWF and two flight for Mactan; on TTH 2 Manila flights and one Mactan flight; Saturdays and Sundays 3 Manila flights and 1 Mactan flight; Jan 2017 schedules will be update shortly;

PHILIPPINE AIRLINES wil have 2 daily flights From DGTE to Manila ; Saturdays 1 Manila flt; four 4 Mactan flight; Sundays PAL has three (3) flights to Manila and onef or Mactan.

Among those given night flight approval are airports aside from Runway 27 of Dumaguete are: NAIA, Mactan,Clark, Subic Davao, Laoag, Puerto Princessa, Iloilo, Kalibo, Zamboanga, Gen Santos, Bacolod, Laguindingan, Tacloban, Butuan , Legaspi, Roxas and CAticlan for Boracay.

Under constructioin now in full swing is the Panglao International Airport in Panglao island, Bohol which is now the hub of tourism for the future in the entire Visasyas.

This year,the CAAP will be putting in place the new Communication, Navigation, Surveillance,/ Air Traffic Management (CNS/ ATM) technology.