No majority, minority divide in city Council

In appealing to his colleagues to heed summons to convene for sessions, Councilor Manuel Arbon invoked the need for his fellow councilors to participate so they could voice their concerns and champion their advocacies in the plenary.

Arbon stressed that unlike before, the majorityminority divide is more of a perception rather than reality, noting that many proposals in the current Council were near unanimously passed by councilors crossing party lines.

The appeal was made after his fellow councilors engaged in a spirited debate over the excuses offered by those absent during the December 21, 2016 session when a pending administrative case involving barangay officials and appropriations were supposed to be deliberated and acted upon with dispatch.

Councilor Agustin Miguel Perdices reasoned that if the purpose of the session was only to discuss the administrative case, he would have attended the session.

Bot Councilors Perdices and Manuel Sagarbarria opined that the inclusion of the P 40 million additional budget for the purchase and installation of CCTVs in the agenda was tantamount to rushing its approval depriving them of the opportunity to scrutinize the project.

However, Councilor Alan Gel Cordova countered that had they attended the session it would have been the best time to ventilate their concerns as the members of the Technical Working Group, who worked for several months of the project, would have adequately answered their queries and guide them to make a sound decision on whether to approve or disapprove the additional budget.

It can be recalled that the start of the December 21 session was delayed due to the absence of a quorum when only six councilors were present; the quorum was only constituted when Liga ng mga Barangay President Lionel Banogon entered his attendance one hour later. Councilor Arbon temporarily presided the session since Vice-Mayor Franklin Esmena was also indisposed.

Aside from the P 40 million CCTV budget, also included in the agenda was the approval of the P1.2 million budget to pay for the honoraria of teachers from the Department of Education City Division at P 1, 500 each; concurrence to the appointment of Atty. Conrad Concepcion II as City Civil Registrar and approval of the City Development Council Executive Committee Resolution No. 2016-18 detailing the programs, projects and activities of the 5% calamity fund 2017.

For his part, Councilor Jose Victor Imbo manifested his notion that appropriation ordinances must at all times be approved by at least seven members of the 11-seat City Council.

It was noted in the minutes that the supplemental appropriation of P 40 million for CCTV obtained only 5 votes.

Perdices and Sagarbarria assert that they would have voted in favor of the proposals if they were present as they believe that CCTVs boost the safety and security of the citizenry.

Nevertheless, procedural questions were set aside as the other councilors took the opposite position on the matter, which was also embodied in the internal rules of the Council that appropriation ordinance shall be passed upon the vote of the majority of those present constituting a quorum.

Arbon reiterated his appeal that even if his colleagues dislikes the agenda it becomes a more compelling reason for them to be present to use the plenary to voice out their objections even in the distant hope of that it could alter the outcomes, for this is the best means to serve the interest of the public.