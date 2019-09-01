BROTHER’S KEEPER

Jesus calls us to forgive the sins of others against us, no matter how grievous the sins may be. This does not mean that we tolerate the sin but that we choose to move beyond it. We are allowed to protect ourselves from future sins but not without giving the offending person another chance. This is difficult and sometimes next to impossible, but it is at the heart of the Gospel message of God who has chosen to forgive all of our sins.

Luke 15:1-3, 11-32 :…..”I will get up and go to my Father and shall say to him: Father, I have sinned against heaven and against you.”

Pope Francis encourages us to work for peace. There are so many places in the world that are riddled with violence and war. Sometimes the violence is the direct result of people’s unforgiveness and refusal to tolerate other people’s beliefs. This is the cause of conflict and eventually war. Let us be ministers of reconciliation starting with our family and close friends. One key aspect of peace is learning to forgive the sins of others.

READ: 2 Corinthians 5:17-2

God has provided manna for the Israelites for the duration of their journey from Egypt. Now that they are in the Promised Land, they can settle down and eat of the produce of the land. God has promised that He will provide for His people. Why then are there many people who go hungry in the world? Is it because we have forgotten how to share? Does anyone have the right to excesses when there is someone with nothing? The rich have a duty to help those with less than they have .READ: Joshua 5:9, 10-1