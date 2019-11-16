No Medical Insurance

ZD TRIVIA

After writing about my experience with angiograms, double angioplasty and a repeat of all the above this week, it only makes sense to share my experience about medical insurance and the fact that I won’t have any insurance to pay for my procedure this weekend. On one hand, even if I did have medical insurance; it would be useless for a reason. On the other hand, I did make a conscious decision not to get medical insurance. Here’s why:

Before 2013, my wife Karen and I along with our daughter Hannah, were all covered by a medical insurance provided by a Swiss-Hong Kong firm. If I remember correctly we were paying approximately P250,000 a year. It also provided that we had to pay $5,000 as our participation fee in any medical expense. Yes, it was stiff but since we had a child and were travelling abroad regularly, the potential cost of hospitalization abroad was enough to convince us to part with hard earned money just to be on the safe side. That coverage was from 2000 to 2013 or more than ten years and a total of P2,500,000. In all those years we had no claims or expense because most of our hospitalizations were under $5,000 or P250,000.

Then I landed in the hospital for an angiogram and double angioplasty in 2013. I chose to do it at the Philippine Heart Center because the doctors there are probably the most experienced in the country. In addition, their prices were often only 50 to 60 percent of the prices charged by the top three private hospitals in Metro Manila.

In spite of the medical insurance, I had to advance the payment of approximately P650,000 plus. As provided for in our insurance coverage, I had to pay around P250,000 as my share, which left P400,000 as collectible from the insurance company. Remember, by going to the Heart Center, I actually saved the insurance company a lot of money. I thought that when the company saw that I went to a public hospital, they would only be too happy to reimburse me.

Wrong! They shot down my request faster than a speeding bullet and stated that my condition was a “pre-existing condition” and therefore was not covered. The thing is I never knew of my blockages and they were a recent discovery. I immediately sought advise from doctors and friends in the insurance industry and that was how I found out that many insurance firms and providers “automatically” issue rejection slips on the first request, almost like a “bluff” to find out how determined a claimant is to collect. To be continued…

(CTALK – by Cito Beltran)