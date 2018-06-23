No terror threat but stay vigilant

DUMAGUETE CITY – With the expected influx of tourists, both local and national, not only because it’s the peak season but also due to the closure of Boracay, Sr. Supt. Edwin Portento Director of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office maintains that the city and province are safe from any terrorist attacks.

However, he appeals for continued vigilance so that no untoward incident that will harm our visitors, residents and the image of Negros Oriental, home to a number of world class tourist destinations will occur.

“There are no threats at the moment, but we should not be complacent, we must be always ready,” Portento stressed.

He exhorted all Chiefs-of-Police to ensure the readiness of their personnel to confront not only crimes but also insurgency and terrorism. In fact, he advocates for more anti-terror drills that are needed to measure the capability of the police and military and for the possible enforcement of a one entry-one exit policy similar to Davao City to regulate the movement of people and goods to weed out potential terrorists and criminals.

Portento is also expected to write Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo seeking his approval for the appointment of Supt. Jonathan Pineda as full-fledged Chief-of-Police of Dumaguete City.

This early, Mayor Remollo serves notice that he will act favorably on the letter from Portento considering that he is satisfied with the performance and dedication of Pineda. Bandal also lauded the performance of Pineda as a hands-on officer, who actually leads his men in the field.