Nobody prosecuted for EJK anywhere?

We got word from MARINA the Maritime Industry Authroity office here headed by Jeff Gesite that the maritime body has grounded all tourist dolphin and whale watching boats in Bais bay because they lacked complete legal papers. Well, the sooner they can comply, the faster they can recover what they lost in tourism revenues.

It was a lousy boring drug dawn raid at the city jail Monday where no drugs were found. Not a bit. Just junk, bladed weapon smart stuff. The newsmen were dismayed. Somebody must have tipped them off. How can a regular drop point for Bilibid shabu yield no drug unless somebody tipped them off. Or, is it possible there really was no drugs after all. Right? Wrong.

WE cannot imagine how 500 inmates get jampacked inside a 90-bed capacity city jail. And 80% of those inmates are facing drug related cases. Then there is that sneaking regular hook-shots of a kilo of shabu worth half a million pesos and the stuff just disappears soon as it lands in the basketball court before it was covered by a fishing net.

There is again that intrigue story that VP Leni Robredo was secretly married in her early 20s with an anti-Marcos activist but they got separated or was the hubby killed by Marcos boys. NO wonder Leni hates the Marcos regime so much. But again we should not lend credence to such unsubstantiated rumor beyond analyzing it like:

How come the rebel hubby is unknown? He has a picture in the internet. The writer should have known better to research since this is vital info . Once they got the name, they can check with the marriage registry in Cebu or wherever. If none, then there was no marriage. if so, then there is. Looks like a church wedding picture, then check the church. If so, then so be it. If not then that was a fake story.

-Sponsored-

How can you end the rebel movement when the government tolerates the rebs to collect “revolutionary” taxes? This is in millions nationwide. They can buy arms, supply arms to rebs, and feed the barrio folks continuously who send their teenagers for training in other places. It’s a never-ending process and the barrio folks up there love them.

Out of the revolutionary taxes they buy medicine stock, if one is sick they are given free medicine and doctors treatment. Many donate weapons if not money to buy arms.

So much a better deal than paying expensive medicine downtown and pay local doctors with higher fees. They are well loved by the masses because they live with them, in those far places where government dare not tread.

Unless the revolutionary tax is lost, the rebel movement will continue to thrive, and Joe Ma Sison and co., will be sitting comfortably in their planning room in Oslo, Norway. Watta nice life!

WHAT A TWIST OF FATE:

Here comes Gov Degamo suing the deputy ombudsman out of his exasperation after being exonerated twice civilly by the Court of Appeals on the same basic offense. But who will take jurisdiction on his case agasint the obmdusman deputies? The Dept of Justice? Or who?

By the way, has anybody been jailed for extra judicial killing or EJK? Killing is murder or homicide, but EJK? What is it?

We just heard Duterte say that he will back up his police called Marcos whose team killed Mayor Espinosa inside his jail cell. In fact he advised them to plead guilty and then immediately he will pardon them in exercise of RRD powers. Comments?

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.