NORECO II Announces: NORECO II Txt Assistant additional mobile numbers

The Negros Oriental II Electric Cooperative (NORECO II) is pleased to inform the member-customer-owners (MCOs) that we have two additional mobile numbers for our NORECO II TxtAssistant.

The two additional numbers are:

(SMART) 09209011634

(SUN) 09338558933

The NORECO II TxtAssistant is a vital tool to send text messages to registered MCOs to keep you well-informed of the news and the latest information of the cooperative.

Here’s how to register with NORECO II TxtAssistant. Simply type REG<space>10-digit ACCOUNT NUMBER.

Example:

REG 0101012020

Send this to any of the three mobile numbers for NORECO II TxtAssistant:

(SMART) 09209011634

(SUN) 09338558933

(GLOBE) 09177058775

Once registered, you can also inquire about your electricity bill by texting BILL<space>10-digit ACCOUNT NUMBER and send this to any of the three mobile numbers above.

To know more auto-reply keywords, text HELP.

NORECO II encourages the MCOs who have mobile phones to register with NORECO II TxtAssistant to be updated anytime, anywhere.

Thank you.

NORECO II Building, Real Street, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental, 6200 Philippines

Hotline Nos.: (63-35) 225-4830 & 422-6522