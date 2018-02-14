NORECO II exec survives shooting

Article Top:

DUMAGUETE CITY – An officer of Negros Oriental Electric Cooperative II, James Juper Aguilar, with no known enemies, experienced the greatest scare of his life on Valentine’s Day after he, and his wife were fired upon 6 times by unidentified suspects on board a motorcycle.

James Juper Aguilar, Member Services Department Manager of NORECO II and his wife, reported to the city police that a gunman opened fire at them while they were traversing the road on board their car Toyota Hilux in Barangay Bagacay at around 7:45pm, Wednesday. The couple was on their way home after participating in the Ash Wednesday ritual in the Cathedral

Fortunately, the shots missed their target and instead hit the rear of the car. Responding policemen recovered three pieces of spent shells and two deformed slugs from a .45 caliber pistol.

James Juper Aguilar could not think of anyone who wished to harm him or his wife. Nevertheless, he has taken security precaution even as the police are pursuing all possible motives to unmask the attackers.

